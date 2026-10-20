Kasganj woman sold infant for ₹1.5L, baby rescued, 5 arrested
India
In Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, a woman sold her 1.5-month-old son for ₹1.5 lakh and tried to cover it up by claiming he was kidnapped from a bus stand while she was in the washroom.
Police quickly spotted holes in her story, leading to the safe rescue of the baby and five arrests, all within 24 hours.
Middlemen and buyers arrested
Cops found out the woman's story didn't add up and soon uncovered a group involved in buying and selling the child.
Five people, including Arun and his wife as middlemen and Mahipal and his wife as the buyers, were arrested, and ₹80,000 cash was seized.
The suspects are now facing legal action, while further legal proceedings are underway.
The incident is a reminder for parents to stay alert in crowded public places like bus stands or markets.