Kasganj woman sold infant for ₹1.5L, baby rescued, 5 arrested

Cops found out the woman's story didn't add up and soon uncovered a group involved in buying and selling the child.

Five people, including Arun and his wife as middlemen and Mahipal and his wife as the buyers, were arrested, and ₹80,000 cash was seized.

The suspects are now facing legal action, while further legal proceedings are underway.

The incident is a reminder for parents to stay alert in crowded public places like bus stands or markets.