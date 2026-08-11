Kashmir apple industry suffers as Jammu-Srinagar highway closures spoil fruit
Kashmir's apple industry is facing a tough time as the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, the main route for shipping fruit, keeps shutting down because of landslides, roadwork, and heavy rain.
Hundreds of trucks loaded with apples, pears, and plums are getting stuck for days or even weeks, turning what should be a 15 to 18-hour trip to reach the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi into a frustrating marathon.
All this means tons of fruit are spoiling before they ever reach the market.
Farmers demand parcel trains, loading facilities
The highway was closed for 284 days between 2018 to 2024, costing growers big time.
With recent rains making things worse, many farmers have no choice but to sell their apples locally at much lower prices.
Alternative routes like Mughal Road aren't built for big trucks, and parcel trains introduced last year have been providing some relief to farmers.
Even though there's some cold storage available, it isn't enough: farmers said there is no reliable alternative to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and called for more parcel-train services and dedicated loading facilities, so their hard work doesn't go to waste.