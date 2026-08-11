Kashmir apple industry suffers as Jammu-Srinagar highway closures spoil fruit

Kashmir's apple industry is facing a tough time as the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, the main route for shipping fruit, keeps shutting down because of landslides, roadwork, and heavy rain.

Hundreds of trucks loaded with apples, pears, and plums are getting stuck for days or even weeks, turning what should be a 15 to 18-hour trip to reach the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi into a frustrating marathon.

All this means tons of fruit are spoiling before they ever reach the market.