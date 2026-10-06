Kashmir felt 3.2 quake from Hindu Kush, no casualties reported

If you're visiting, stick to earthquake-resistant buildings and keep an emergency kit handy: think flashlight, first aid kit, and essentials.

Download the NCS BhooKamp app for real-time quake alerts, and always share your travel plans with someone who can help if needed.

During a quake: drop, cover, and hold on indoors; if outside, move away from buildings.

Stay alert for aftershocks and know local emergency contacts (safety first while soaking in those mountain views)!