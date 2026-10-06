Kashmir felt 3.2 quake from Hindu Kush, no casualties reported
Kashmir Valley felt light tremors after a magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit, with its center in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Even though Kashmir sits in one of India's most earthquake-prone zones (thanks to the Indian and Eurasian plates colliding), there were no reported casualties or significant damage.
Earthquake safety tips for visitors
If you're visiting, stick to earthquake-resistant buildings and keep an emergency kit handy: think flashlight, first aid kit, and essentials.
Download the NCS BhooKamp app for real-time quake alerts, and always share your travel plans with someone who can help if needed.
During a quake: drop, cover, and hold on indoors; if outside, move away from buildings.
Stay alert for aftershocks and know local emergency contacts (safety first while soaking in those mountain views)!