Kashmir nights still freezing, but temperatures inch up a bit
Kashmir's nights got a little less icy on January 15, 2026, though it's still deep in 'Chilla-i-Kalan'—the coldest stretch of winter.
Srinagar warmed up slightly to minus 3.9°C (from minus 5.2°C the night before), but most places stayed well below zero.
Shopian and Pulwama hit the lowest at minus 6.1°C, and even Dal Lake saw its insides freeze over.
With a new western disturbance set to hit from January 16, expect more snow and rain—which is forecast for the coming days.