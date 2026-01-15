Kashmir nights still freezing, but temperatures inch up a bit India Jan 15, 2026

Kashmir's nights got a little less icy on January 15, 2026, though it's still deep in 'Chilla-i-Kalan'—the coldest stretch of winter.

Srinagar warmed up slightly to minus 3.9°C (from minus 5.2°C the night before), but most places stayed well below zero.