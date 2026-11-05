Kashmir police seize 1,711kg, arrest 1,941, attach ₹154cr assets
Big news from Kashmir: police are continuing a huge anti-drug crackdown.
1,941 people were arrested and assets worth ₹154 crore were attached. Over 1,500 cases were registered and 1,711kg of contraband were seized.
The team also froze 567 bank accounts and recovered about ₹10 crore, all under the watch of Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Sujit Kumar.
Kashmir police destroy crops, fight cybercrime
Police didn't stop at arrests: they destroyed narcotic crops across around 2,111 kanals of land and encouraged families struggling with addiction to reach out for support.
Alongside the drug busts, cops are also fighting cybercrime in Kashmir; this year alone saw 12,385 complaints and the recovery of more than ₹7 crore.
It's all part of a bigger push to make the region safer and support those affected by drugs or scams.