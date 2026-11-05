Kashmir police seize 1,711kg, arrest 1,941, attach ₹154cr assets

Police didn't stop at arrests: they destroyed narcotic crops across around 2,111 kanals of land and encouraged families struggling with addiction to reach out for support.

Alongside the drug busts, cops are also fighting cybercrime in Kashmir; this year alone saw 12,385 complaints and the recovery of more than ₹7 crore.

It's all part of a bigger push to make the region safer and support those affected by drugs or scams.