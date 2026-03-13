Kashmir: Protests against US-Israel attacks on Iran
India
On the last Friday of Ramzan, Shiite-majority areas in Kashmir like Magam and Budgam saw peaceful protests against recent U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran.
People voiced frustration at what they called aggression and also showed strong support for Palestine.
Authorities shut down Srinagar's Jamia Masjid
To prevent unrest, authorities shut down Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid, something chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq openly criticized, likening it to the situation at Masjid al-Aqsa.
With Juma-tul-Vida (Youm-ul-Quds) falling on the same day, officials stayed alert due to heightened religious and political emotions, but things remained mostly calm.