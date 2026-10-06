Kashmir saffron fields struggle as October heat threatens incomes

To fight back, farmers like Ali Mohammad are digging wells and planning to install drip irrigation to keep their fields alive.

Abdul Majeed, another grower, points out that if the dry weather continues, it could seriously impact about 20,000 to 25,000 families.

With rising costs and unpredictable weather making things tougher each year, Kashmir's usual saffron harvest of 13 to 14 tons could be in real trouble unless solutions come soon.