Kashmir saffron fields struggle as October heat threatens incomes
Kashmir's famous saffron fields are struggling as October brings unusually high heat and dry spells.
Srinagar recorded 31.2°C on October 4, the second-highest temperature recorded in October since 1935.
Without enough rain, the delicate saffron flowers are at risk, and so are the incomes of thousands of local families who depend on this crop.
Kashmir farmers plan drip irrigation
To fight back, farmers like Ali Mohammad are digging wells and planning to install drip irrigation to keep their fields alive.
Abdul Majeed, another grower, points out that if the dry weather continues, it could seriously impact about 20,000 to 25,000 families.
With rising costs and unpredictable weather making things tougher each year, Kashmir's usual saffron harvest of 13 to 14 tons could be in real trouble unless solutions come soon.