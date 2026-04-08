Kashmir sees rain and fresh snowfall, unsettled until April 10
India
Kashmir is having a real mix of weather right now. While Srinagar and other plains are getting steady rain, places like Gulmarg, Kupwara, and Bandipora woke up to fresh snowfall this Wednesday.
The weather department says this unpredictable pattern (rain, snow, thunder, and even hail in higher areas) will likely stick around until April 10.
Weather office warns flash floods landslides
The weather office has warned that heavy but short bursts of rain could cause flash floods or landslides in some spots, plus waterlogging in low-lying areas.
After April 10, things should calm down with mostly dry days until April 16 (though quick afternoon showers might still pop up).