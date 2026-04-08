Kashmir sees rain and fresh snowfall, unsettled until April 10 India Apr 08, 2026

Kashmir is having a real mix of weather right now. While Srinagar and other plains are getting steady rain, places like Gulmarg, Kupwara, and Bandipora woke up to fresh snowfall this Wednesday.

The weather department says this unpredictable pattern (rain, snow, thunder, and even hail in higher areas) will likely stick around until April 10.