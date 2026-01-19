Kashmir Valley gets a short break from the freeze
Kashmir just got a little breather from its intense winter—temperatures in Srinagar jumped up to -1.2°C after a bone-chilling -4.7°C the night before.
This is all happening during Chilla-i-Kalan, the valley's toughest 40 days of winter, when sub-zero temperatures and snow are pretty much the norm.
Why does this matter?
Even with this slight warm-up, places like Sonamarg hit -8.3°C and most towns are still freezing.
Weather forecasts say heavy snowfall is likely later in January—which could mean more travel delays and tougher conditions for everyone braving the cold or planning trips to snowy spots like Gulmarg or Pahalgam.
So if you're in Kashmir (or planning to visit), keep those extra layers handy!