Kashmir Valley gets a short break from the freeze

Why does this matter?

Even with this slight warm-up, places like Sonamarg hit -8.3°C and most towns are still freezing.

Weather forecasts say heavy snowfall is likely later in January—which could mean more travel delays and tougher conditions for everyone braving the cold or planning trips to snowy spots like Gulmarg or Pahalgam.

So if you're in Kashmir (or planning to visit), keep those extra layers handy!