Kashmiri Pandit government employees on leave after let threat letter
India
Kashmiri Pandit government employees have been put on leave until August 25, 2026, after a purported threat letter sent out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) naming some of them.
For their safety, those mentioned in the letter have been moved to Jammu.
The situation has left many feeling uneasy.
Authorities detain over 3,000 suspects
These employees were hired under Prime Minister's special employment package for displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
In response to the threats and attacks, including violence against migrant workers and police, authorities have boosted security around minority neighborhoods and over 3,000 suspects have been detained.
The investigation is ongoing, with officials saying they are focused on keeping vulnerable communities safe.