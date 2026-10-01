Kashmiri Shakir Yusuf elected unopposed union chairman at St Thomas
India
Shakir Yusuf, a first-year BBA student from Kashmir, just became the college union chairman at St. Thomas College, Thavalappara, without any opposition.
Backed by the Students's Federation of India (SFI), Shakir says he was nervous about moving so far from home but has been genuinely moved by how welcoming everyone in Kerala has been.
He's also loving the state's natural beauty.
St Thomas plans 60+ student intake
St. Thomas College is working with Lead College in Palakkad to bring in students from Kashmir and other states.
Right now, there are two Kashmiri students on campus with hostel support, and next year they're planning to welcome over 60 students from different states.