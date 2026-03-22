'Kashmiris stand with Iran': Families donate gold, livestock to help
Kashmiri youth and families have come together to support people in Iran who are facing a major crisis after recent U.S.-Israeli attacks displaced over 3 million.
Through door-to-door drives in Srinagar, Budgam, and Baramulla, they collected not just cash but also gold jewelry, copper utensils, and even livestock to send as aid.
Kids donated their savings
The response was heartfelt: women gave up their valuables, kids donated their savings, and families offered what they could.
As one local put it, these donations are a stand against what they see as a 'illegal war' on Iran.
Some of the contributions are expected to be sent via the Iranian Embassy in India and other official relief organizations.
Iranian Embassy thanked Kashmiris
The Iranian Embassy shared its thanks on social media with messages like this kindness will never be forgotten.
They called out Kashmiris's generosity as a real act of humanity.
Grassroots effort shows local communities' global impact
At a time when over 1,300 have died and millions are displaced in Iran, this grassroots effort shows how local communities can step up for global causes, even from thousands of miles away.