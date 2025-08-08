Kashmir's apples under threat from deadly pest

Farmers demand action, scientists call for better management strategies

Local farmers are frustrated, blaming unregulated imports for bringing in the pest and forcing them to spend more on pesticides just to protect their crops.

With Kashmir growing over 75% of India's apples and supporting millions of jobs, this outbreak is a big deal for both farmers and the local economy.

Scientists from SKUAST-K are urging better management strategies to keep Kashmir's apples—and livelihoods—safe for the future.