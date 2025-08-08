Kashmir's apples under threat from deadly pest
Kashmir's apple orchards are facing a tough time thanks to the apple blotch leaf miner—a pest that's been damaging tree leaves and hurting harvests.
Experts say the problem started with high-density apple varieties imported from Italy and other countries, which slipped through without enough quarantine checks.
The pest first showed up near Zainapora in 2019-20 and has been spreading ever since.
Farmers demand action, scientists call for better management strategies
Local farmers are frustrated, blaming unregulated imports for bringing in the pest and forcing them to spend more on pesticides just to protect their crops.
With Kashmir growing over 75% of India's apples and supporting millions of jobs, this outbreak is a big deal for both farmers and the local economy.
Scientists from SKUAST-K are urging better management strategies to keep Kashmir's apples—and livelihoods—safe for the future.