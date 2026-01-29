Kashmir's deep freeze: Chillai Kalan wraps up, but cold stays
India
Kashmir is shivering through the last days of Chillai Kalan—the toughest 40 days of winter—ending January 30.
Temperatures have dropped way below zero, with Sonamarg hitting -11.2°C and even Srinagar dipping to -0.6°C.
It's been a real test for everyone braving the chill.
Why does this matter?
The extreme cold has shut down major roads like the Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days, leaving hundreds of tourists stuck and cutting off key routes.
Travel disruptions have been reported, so locals and travelers need to stay alert as more snow or rain could hit from February 1.
Stay warm and keep an eye on updates if you're in the region!