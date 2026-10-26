Kashmir's Pampore saffron fields parched after snowless winter, 31.2°C
India
Saffron fields in Kashmir's Pampore region are struggling this season.
Usually blooming by late October, the crops have barely shown up after a snowless winter and weeks without rain.
Srinagar even saw 31.2 degrees Celsius on October 4, the second-highest October temperature recorded since 1935, which has left fields parched and farmers worried.
Poor saffron yield threatens 25,000 families
Farmers expect another poor yield, just like last year, hurting around 25,000 families who depend on saffron.
While a ₹412 crore project to bring drip irrigation is still not fully in place, some, like Ali Mohammad, have managed better harvests by watering their fields themselves.
For many others, though, the next few days will decide if they get any saffron at all this year.