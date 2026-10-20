Katihar Durga Puja pandal grabs attention with giant thermocol cockroaches
India
A Durga Puja pandal in Katihar, Bihar, is grabbing attention for its quirky decor: think giant thermocol cockroaches and spider webs instead of the usual flowers.
The unusual setup has turned into a selfie magnet, with visitors of all ages stopping by to snap photos and enjoy the playful vibe.
Katihar organizers say theme is playful
Organizers say the theme is just for fun, no hidden messages here.
They wanted to give everyone something different from the typical bright decorations, adding a bit of surprise and amusement to this year's celebrations.