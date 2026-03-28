Kaushambi pickup crash kills 10 devotees returning from Prayagraj

Yogi Adityanath announces 2L 50K compensation

The impact was so severe that most victims died instantly, with two more passing away later at the hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered condolences and announced ₹200,000 for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Right now, 24 people are still being treated.

Police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt to trace the absconding trailer-truck driver, and are closely monitoring things in Fatehpur as the community grieves this huge loss.