Kaushambi pickup crash kills 10 devotees returning from Prayagraj
A serious road accident in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, took the lives of 10 people, seven women and three children among them, when a pickup truck carrying devotees crashed into a parked trailer truck on Friday.
The group was heading home after attending religious ceremonies in Prayagraj.
Yogi Adityanath announces 2L 50K compensation
The impact was so severe that most victims died instantly, with two more passing away later at the hospital.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered condolences and announced ₹200,000 for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Right now, 24 people are still being treated.
Police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt to trace the absconding trailer-truck driver, and are closely monitoring things in Fatehpur as the community grieves this huge loss.