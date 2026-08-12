Kautilya Academy fire in Manesar after short circuit, no injuries
India
A fire broke out at Kautilya Academy in Manesar on Wednesday morning, starting in the kitchen due to an electrical short circuit.
Thankfully, around 150 students on campus were quickly evacuated and no one was hurt.
Kautilya Academy closed pending safety checks
Firefighters got the call just before 8am but two trucks were delayed by traffic. The third made it through in 15 minutes and put out the flames soon after.
School staff acted fast, breaking windows for ventilation and cutting off electricity to stop things from getting worse.
The school will stay closed until safety checks are done.