Kedarnath Temple reopens April 22 2026 with Bhishma Shringar ritual
Kedarnath Temple is reopening on April 22, 2026, and it's kicking off with the Bhishma Shringar ritual, a unique tradition that protects the temple's Shivling from Uttarakhand's brutal winters.
The ritual gets its name from Bhishma of the Mahabharata, symbolizing strength and protection.
Priests unveil Shivling after ghee coating
Every November, priests coat the Shivling with about 6-liter of cow ghee and wrap it in cotton cloth to shield it from freezing temperatures (which can drop to minus 20 degrees Celsius) and heavy snowfall.
When the temple reopens, there's a special ceremony between 7am and 8am where this protective layer is removed amid Vedic chants.
Devotees gather for this moment, excited to see the Shivling unveiled after months, and regular worship resumes with fresh flowers and bilva leaves.