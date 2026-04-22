Kedarnath Temple reopens April 22 for 2026 Char Dham Yatra

Register online for Kedarnath trek

To get there from Delhi, register on the Uttarakhand tourism website, then travel by road and finish with a challenging 16- to 18-kilometer trek from Gaurikund.

April can be chilly (0 Celsius to 15 Celsius), so pack warm clothes.

Budget about ₹10,000 to 20,000 (not counting helicopter rides), and book your stay early since rooms fill up fast.

Don't forget your ID, stay hydrated on the trek, and watch out for unpredictable weather, especially if you're visiting during monsoon season!