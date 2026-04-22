Kedarnath Temple reopens April 22 for 2026 Char Dham Yatra
Kedarnath Temple reopens for the 2026 Char Dham Yatra on April 22 at 8am right in time for Akshaya Tritiya.
Sitting high up at 3,583 meters in Uttarakhand, the temple opens its doors after months of snow.
If you're planning to go, online registration is a must this year because a big crowd is expected.
Register online for Kedarnath trek
To get there from Delhi, register on the Uttarakhand tourism website, then travel by road and finish with a challenging 16- to 18-kilometer trek from Gaurikund.
April can be chilly (0 Celsius to 15 Celsius), so pack warm clothes.
Budget about ₹10,000 to 20,000 (not counting helicopter rides), and book your stay early since rooms fill up fast.
Don't forget your ID, stay hydrated on the trek, and watch out for unpredictable weather, especially if you're visiting during monsoon season!