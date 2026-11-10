Keesara sub-inspector caught by ACB accepting 2L bribe for chargesheet
India
A sub-inspector from Keesara police station, Srinivas, was allegedly caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a ₹2 lakh bribe to file a chargesheet.
The incident happened in Shilpa Nagar, Nagaram, and once again puts the spotlight on corruption issues within the police department.
Earlier Keesara sub-inspector took 5L bribe
Just two months ago, another sub-inspector at Keesara was caught accepting a ₹5 lakh bribe, this time reportedly on orders from higher-ups to offer bail and avoid harassment in a legal case.
As the ACB put it, both officers were found misusing their power for personal gain, showing that rooting out corruption here is still an ongoing challenge.