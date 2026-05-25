Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak hire lawyers in Delhi High Court
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak have now brought lawyers on board for their defense in the Delhi High Court.
Earlier, they refused legal help as a form of satyagraha after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma declined to step away from the excise policy case against them.
The leaders had raised concerns about possible bias due to Justice Sharma's professional links and her family's connections with top government lawyers.
Justice Sharma starts contempt, lawyers file
Despite their worries, the High Court sent fresh notices to all three leaders last week.
On Monday, their lawyers officially filed paperwork to represent them.
The court heard the case briefly and set July 16 as the next date, when a timeline for what happens next will be decided.
Meanwhile, Justice Sharma has also started contempt proceedings against the AAP leaders over issues linked to this liquor policy case.