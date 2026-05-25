Kejriwal Sisodia Pathak to appear in excise case July 16

CBI challenges February discharge order

The matter is tied to a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging an earlier court decision from February that had discharged Kejriwal and others.

Now, under Justice Jain, the court will take another look at everything.

As Justice Jain put it last time, "We'll do one thing, we'll hear everything on the next date. In the meanwhile, if they have already filed vakalatnamas, we'll see as to which dates can be given and a schedule can be drawn for hearing the matter," making it clear that all sides will get their say.