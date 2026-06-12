KEM resident doctors decry online targeting of Dr. Sejal Pawar
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at KEM Hospital is calling out what it sees as unfair online targeting of Dr. Sejal Pawar, a final-year MBBS student.
The backlash started after Dr. Pawar made controversial comments about male cadavers on a live comedy show.
MARD admits her remarks were inappropriate but feels the harsh online response went way too far.
MARD urges focus on remarks
MARD's statement urges everyone to keep criticism focused on what was said, not who said it.
They condemned attempts to drag Dr. Pawar's caste into the controversy, calling it discriminatory and unacceptable.
The group also reminded people to respect medical professionals and body donors, even when discussing tough topics.
Dr. Sejal Pawar apologizes unconditionally
Things escalated when another clip from the same show surfaced, featuring problematic comments from an audience member.
Now, cyber police have booked Dr. Pawar and others over their remarks.
Dr. Pawar has apologized unconditionally for her words; she hasn't responded directly to media requests yet.