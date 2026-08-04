Kerala allows wild boar shooters statewide after attack spike
India
Kerala just gave its wild boar shooters the green light to work anywhere in the state, not just a few areas.
This step comes after a spike in wild boar attacks that have been rough on both people and farms, so officials want faster action when animals wander into human spaces.
Kerala honorary wardens retain culling authority
Heads of local self-government (also known as honorary wildlife wardens) will keep their authority to order culling until May 27, 2027.
The new rules also make it easier to get certified shooters quickly, with the chief wildlife warden now coordinating efforts across all regions, hopefully cutting down delays and making things safer for everyone.