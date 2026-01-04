Next Article
Kerala Assembly session kicks off January 20—last 1 for current government
Kerala's final Assembly session under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Left Democratic Front starts January 20, 2026.
Expect key moments: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar opens the session, and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal unveils the state budget on January 29.
Why should you care?
This isn't just another meeting—it's the last big chance for the LDF government to show what it stands for before elections in early 2026.
The budget will spotlight their priorities, like welfare programs, while juggling financial pressures.
For anyone watching Kerala's politics or future plans, this session sets the tone for what comes next.