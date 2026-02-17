Kerala attracts ₹1.18 lakh crore investment at WEF 2026
Kerala said it had attracted investment commitments worth ₹1.18 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum 2026, and state officials also cited proposals of about $14 billion, with a big focus on areas like renewable energy, AI, data centers, and electronics.
The state had engaged with more than 60 investors and potential investors to make it happen.
Fast-tracking investments
Kerala's not just collecting promises—a significant portion of these investment commitments has already been initiated.
This fast-track approach is part of Kerala's push to become a top spot for global investors.
Major strides in last decade
In the last decade, Kerala has built industrial parks across nearly 3,500 acres and now produces 42% of India's medical devices.
Plus, over 7,500 startups have launched here—showing how serious the state is about supporting new ideas and businesses.