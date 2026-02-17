Kerala attracts ₹1.18 lakh crore investment at WEF 2026 India Feb 17, 2026

Kerala said it had attracted investment commitments worth ₹1.18 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum 2026, and state officials also cited proposals of about $14 billion, with a big focus on areas like renewable energy, AI, data centers, and electronics.

The state had engaged with more than 60 investors and potential investors to make it happen.