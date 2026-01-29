Kerala Budget 2026-27: Big boosts for frontline workers and social support
Kerala's new budget is all about stronger social security.
Frontline heroes like ASHA and anganwadi workers get a ₹1,000 monthly salary hike, with anganwadi helpers seeing an extra ₹500.
The state is setting aside ₹14,500 crore just for social security measures.
More support for pensions and education staff
Welfare pensions will be increased, with allocations made for social security pensions under the budget.
Pre-primary teachers and literacy motivators will see their pay rise by ₹1,000 a month, while school cooks get a daily bump of ₹25.
These changes follow last year's protest by anganwadi workers at the Secretariat, which was called off after assurances.
Health, transit, and women's safety get fresh funds
The budget puts aside ₹100 crore for initial work on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Regional Rapid Transit System corridor and adds allocations to boost cancer care.
Another allocation will expand health insurance coverage.
Plus, the Stree Suraksha Scheme gets a major upgrade—an allocation of ₹3,700 crore has been made for the scheme.