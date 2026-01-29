Kerala Budget 2026-27: Tourism gets a boost with ₹413.52cr allocation

Why should you care?

More funding means better travel experiences across Kerala—think upgraded destinations, cooler marketing campaigns, and new projects like river cruises and heritage hubs.

Big chunks of the budget will go toward sprucing up spots, supporting eco-friendly tourism, and launching unique attractions like the Dharmadam 'Blue Green Integrated' project and Kumarakom heliport.

If you love exploring or are looking for fresh places to visit (or post about), Kerala's making sure there's plenty to check out soon!