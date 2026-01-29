Kerala Budget 2026: Free degree education for arts, science students

Why does it matter?

Free degrees mean students won't have to stress about tuition fees, making higher education way more accessible—especially if money's tight at home.

Plus, the budget gives frontline workers like ASHA and Anganwadi staff a pay bump and adds insurance for schoolkids.

There's also fresh investment in public transport and rural jobs, aiming to create more opportunities across Kerala even with tight finances.

For students and young workers, this could open doors that were out of reach before.