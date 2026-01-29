Kerala Budget: Big boost for transport, ₹5,217cr set aside

Why should you care?

This funding could mean smoother commutes and better public transport soon—think faster roads, more metro connectivity (such as integration with Kochi Metro), and even plans for a rapid transit system running up to 180km/h from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

There's also cash going toward ports, bridges, logistics hubs like Vizhinjam Seaport, and studies for new tunnel roads that could cut travel time in the hills.

If you're tired of Kerala's traffic jams or hoping for easier travel across the state, these upgrades might be just what you've been waiting for.