Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of 40 Celsius heat wave
Kerala is gearing up for a serious heat wave, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warning that temperatures could hit 40 Celsius in Palakkad and 39 Celsius in Kollam.
Most other districts will hover around 36 to 37 Celsius.
The state's disaster management team has put out an advisory to help people avoid heat-related issues like sunstroke and dehydration.
Kerala advisory lists heat safety measures
The advisory recommends avoiding prolonged direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm drinking plenty of water, and keeping an eye on official weather updates.
Schools are asked to provide clean drinking water and good ventilation, while employers should give outdoor workers regular breaks.
There's also a heads-up about fire risks: fire audits are suggested in high-risk areas, plus everyone should be careful about forest fires.
Don't forget sun protection if you're outside, look after your pets, conserve water where you can, and get medical help quickly if you feel unwell from the heat.