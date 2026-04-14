Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of 40 Celsius heat wave

Kerala advisory lists heat safety measures

The advisory recommends avoiding prolonged direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm drinking plenty of water, and keeping an eye on official weather updates.

Schools are asked to provide clean drinking water and good ventilation, while employers should give outdoor workers regular breaks.

There's also a heads-up about fire risks: fire audits are suggested in high-risk areas, plus everyone should be careful about forest fires.

Don't forget sun protection if you're outside, look after your pets, conserve water where you can, and get medical help quickly if you feel unwell from the heat.