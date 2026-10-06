Kerala CM V D Satheesan unveils housing, 'She Scooter' subsidy
Keralam is formulating a special housing scheme for homeless fisher families, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan sharing the news on Monday.
The government is also rolling out the She Scooter plan: women fish vendors get electric scooters at a 75% subsidy, subject to a maximum of ₹1 lakh, making daily travel a lot easier and helping them become more financially independent.
Kerala expands SAF to 3,000 units
The state wants to turn its 600-kilometer coastline into a major port hub, reserving jobs at ports like Vizhinjam for local fisher youth.
Plus, Keralam is expanding the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) from 1,800 to 3,000 units to boost entrepreneurship among women.
With SAF already handing out ₹41 crore in wages and profits each year, these moves are set to make life better, and more empowering, for Kerala's fishing community.