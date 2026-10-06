Kerala CM V D Satheesan unveils housing, 'She Scooter' subsidy

The state wants to turn its 600-kilometer coastline into a major port hub, reserving jobs at ports like Vizhinjam for local fisher youth.

Plus, Keralam is expanding the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) from 1,800 to 3,000 units to boost entrepreneurship among women.

With SAF already handing out ₹41 crore in wages and profits each year, these moves are set to make life better, and more empowering, for Kerala's fishing community.