Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan sparks debate over angioplasty overuse
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan recently called out the possible overuse of angioplasty, sparking a heated conversation in the medical community.
His concerns were backed by Professor and Head of Cardiology at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, Dr. Rajesh Gopalan Nair, who echoed these thoughts on Facebook, leading to mixed reactions from both doctors and the public.
ICCK: over 70% angioplasties are emergencies
The Interventional Cardiology Council of Kerala (ICCK) responded by emphasizing that most angioplasties in Kerala, over 70%, are actually done during emergencies, not just as routine procedures.
They stressed that keeping things transparent helps build trust and warned that too much public doubt could delay life-saving treatments.
Their main message: evidence-based care is key, and understanding when these procedures are truly needed can help everyone stay safe without unnecessary worry.