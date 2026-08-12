Kerala coconut oil hits ₹260 per kg ahead of Onam

Onam traditionally means more coconut oil (think 10% to 20% more) for all those festive dishes and sweets.

Luckily, this year's harvest was better after last year's pest problems, so supply is smoother.

Experts think prices might tick up a bit during the festival rush, but thanks to healthy crops and steady supply lines, no wild spikes are expected, even with more festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner.