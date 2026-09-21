Kerala converts 4,447.93 metric tons of shredded plastic into roads
Kerala has found a smart way to deal with plastic waste: by turning it into roads.
Since 2016, the state has used 4,447.93 metric tons of shredded plastic to build nearly 7,249km of roads.
The process is simple: collect, clean, and shred the plastic, then mix it in with regular road materials.
It's a win-win for cleaner streets and better infrastructure.
Kerala's production reached 1,000t in 2020
This project brings together local governments, Clean Kerala Company, and groups like Haritha Karma Sena to collect and process the waste efficiently.
Big players like the Public Works Department and local self-governments have each contributed over 2,000 metric tons of plastic.
In 2020, production stood at 1,000 metric tons, with the material used for construction of around 1,710.45km of roads, proving that teamwork really can help solve big problems like pollution.