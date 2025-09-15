Next Article
Kerala couple arrested for torturing men in 'black magic' attack
A couple from Charalakunnu, Kerala, has been arrested for allegedly inviting two men over and then torturing them.
One victim, a 19-year-old, was assaulted and robbed of ₹19,000 on September 1. Another man faced a similar attack just days later.
At first, one victim claimed strangers were responsible but later told police it was actually the couple.
Investigation underway, police looking for more victims
After their arrest, Jayesh and Reshmi were sent to judicial custody.
Police are now digging deeper into whether these attacks were tied to black magic rituals and checking if there are more victims out there.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities try to piece together the full story.