Punjab Police bust cross-border arms smuggling racket linked to Pakistan
Punjab Police have caught two men, Surinder Singh and Gurpreet, in Fazilka for involvement in a cross-border arms smuggling operation linked to Pakistan.
Acting on a tip-off, police seized five imported pistols and nine magazines that were headed for criminal gangs in Punjab.
Accused were working under foreign handlers
The accused were reportedly working under foreign handlers to deliver these weapons to local operatives.
After their arrest, an FIR was filed at Fazilka's Sadar Police Station under the Arms Act.
Punjab's top cop Gaurav Yadav shared that early investigations confirm the guns came from Pakistan through foreign contacts.
Police are now focused on breaking up the wider network behind illegal arms fueling organized crime in the state.