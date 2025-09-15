Next Article
SC: Political parties not 'workplaces' under POSH Act
The Supreme Court has ruled that political parties aren't "workplaces" under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (POSH) Act, 2013.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Bhushan R Gavai, said party members aren't employees since there's no salary or formal job involved.
The court also noted it's up to Parliament—not the courts—to decide if the law should change.
What this means for women party workers
This means women party workers and volunteers don't get legal protection against harassment under POSH, nor do they have access to Internal Complaints Committees.
Some parties have their own ways of handling complaints, but there's no standard system—leaving many without a clear way to seek help.
Petitioners say this gap puts women at risk and leaves their rights unprotected.