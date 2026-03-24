Kerala couple kept dead fetus in fridge for 3 days
India
Police in Kerala made a disturbing discovery on Monday: a fetus, estimated to be about three to four months old, was found inside a green box labeled "AMY" in a couple's refrigerator at their Kodungallur apartment.
The young couple, both working at an event management company, were questioned after the tip led police to their home.
Case of unnatural death registered
According to the couple, the woman went into sudden labor on March 20 and used her nursing skills to cut the umbilical cord with scissors borrowed from a neighbor.
Unable to dispose of the fetus right away, they kept it in the refrigerator.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating further. Both were questioned by police.