Kerala DHSE Plus Two: Over 450,000 students, 77.97% pass rate
India
Kerala's DHSE Plus Two results just dropped, with over 450,000 students taking the exams held in March.
The overall pass rate nudged up to 77.97% this year, a tiny bump from last time.
Kerala girls lead, science tops streams
Girls really pulled ahead with an 86.89% pass rate, while boys were at 68.41%.
Science stream saw the best results (84.52%), followed by Commerce (74.74%) and Humanities (66.38%).
Idukki district led with the highest pass rate at 84.64%, but Kasargode trailed at 71.72%.
Not happy with your marks? Revaluation is coming up soon, and SAY supplementary exams run June 29-July 3 for anyone wanting another shot.
Results are up on official sites and DigiLocker, just grab your roll number and date of birth to check yours!