Kerala DHSE Plus Two results announced, 77.97% pass rate

Gulf exams canceled, students given marks

Over 4,52,437 students wrote the exams in March across almost 2,000 centers (with a few in Lakshadweep and Mahe).

Exams in Gulf centers were canceled due to tensions; those students got marks based on previous performance and assessments.

Passing meant scoring at least 30% per subject and clearing both theory and internal assessments.

Provisional results are online now: official mark sheets will be handed out at schools for college admissions soon.