Kerala DHSE Plus Two results announced, 77.97% pass rate
India
Kerala's DHSE just dropped the Plus Two (Class 12) results: 77.97% of students passed this year, a tiny bump up from last time.
If you took the exam, you can check your scores on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, or even Digilocker.
Gulf exams canceled, students given marks
Over 4,52,437 students wrote the exams in March across almost 2,000 centers (with a few in Lakshadweep and Mahe).
Exams in Gulf centers were canceled due to tensions; those students got marks based on previous performance and assessments.
Passing meant scoring at least 30% per subject and clearing both theory and internal assessments.
Provisional results are online now: official mark sheets will be handed out at schools for college admissions soon.