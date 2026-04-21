Kerala faces slowdown as thousands leave for West Bengal voting
India
Kerala is facing a sudden slowdown in its construction, agriculture, and plywood sectors as thousands of migrant workers head back home for the West Bengal elections on April 23 and 29; Assam voted on April 9.
Many workers left over worries they wouldn't get to vote if they stayed in Kerala, thanks to recent changes in voter rolls.
Perumbavoor plywood units paused production
The shortage is hitting hard: some companies are down to just a fraction of their usual workforce, and about 70% of plywood units in Perumbavoor have paused production.
Local business owners say they're unsure when things will get back to normal since many workers might have farming duties at home after the elections.
As one worker put it, he feared citizenship could be lost if he did not vote.