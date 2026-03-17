Kerala: Fire breaks out at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital
India
A small fire broke out Tuesday morning at Thiruvananthapuram's Government Medical College Hospital, with smoke coming from a ventilator unit around 9:45am.
Quick-thinking hospital staff moved 39 patients to a nearby ICU, and thankfully, everyone is safe now.
Mayor V.V. Rajesh confirmed the situation is under control.
Health department orders enquiry
Fire officials think a short circuit started the blaze. The Chief Electrical Inspector has called for an investigation, and the Health Department has ordered an enquiry.
Police have registered it as a fire emergency case, and the incident raised questions about the 75-year-old institution's infrastructure, maintenance and monitoring, and fire and electrical safety.