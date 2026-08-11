Kerala fisherman Thomas (Praveen) found dead after reported epileptic seizure
India
A 42-year-old fisherman named Thomas (Praveen) was found in the Muthalapozhi backwaters, Kerala, after going missing on Monday evening.
He reportedly had an epileptic seizure on his boat and fell into the water.
Rescue teams searched, suspended the search during the night, and finally recovered his body on Tuesday.
Three fishermen missing after separate accidents
Thomas's case isn't the only one: three more fishermen are still missing after separate boat accidents last month off Kollam, Vizhinjam, and Muthalapozhi. The Indian Navy and other agencies are still searching.
With these recent incidents, the Kerala government is now considering a multiagency system to make future rescues faster and more coordinated.