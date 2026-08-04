Kerala floods leave 25 dead, force over 18,000 into camps
India
Kerala has been facing intense floods since August 1, with 25 people dead and four still missing.
More than 18,000 residents have had to leave their homes for relief camps as heavy rains hit hardest in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha.
Kerala rainfall 181% above normal
Rainfall has been off the charts, 181% above normal, with the IMD issuing red alerts for eight districts.
Floodwaters have swamped low-lying areas, damaged over 600 houses, and pushed several rivers and dams to critical levels.
The government is rolling out relief funds and cleanup support while teams keep monitoring the situation nonstop.