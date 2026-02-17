Kerala: Full-term baby dies after C-section at Thiruvananthapuram hospital
India
A full-term baby tragically was reported dead after a C-section at Nedumangad district hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
The mother, Niranjana, says doctors delayed the surgery past the promised noon deadline even though there was no progress with natural birth.
This heartbreaking loss has led to an official investigation.
Health minister orders probe, protests erupt outside hospital
The family claims doctors only acted after 2pm and were later told the newborn had died.
Police registered an unnatural death case, but no formal complaint has been filed by the family yet.
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has ordered an immediate probe, while protests outside the hospital are demanding accountability as authorities work to find out what went wrong.