Kerala gets ₹360cr Union grant for ease of doing business

KSIDC is coordinating the state-level implementation

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is coordinating the state-level implementation of the Compliance Reduction and Deregulation program for the past nine months across land, labor, construction, utilities, and permissions—basically making approvals faster and processes simpler, under the leadership of the chief secretary.

Projects like those by Kochi Metro Rail Limited are set to benefit.

With lower compliance costs and more streamlined rules (like new building protocols), Kerala is aiming to be a friendlier place for innovation and investment.