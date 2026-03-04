Kerala gets ₹360cr Union grant for ease of doing business
Kerala just scored a ₹360 crore grant from the Union Finance Ministry for making it easier to do business in the state.
Announced on March 4, 2026, this funding rewards Kerala's push to reduce paperwork and boost its investment climate, especially for small businesses and MSMEs.
The money will go toward 13 capital investment projects implemented by state agencies (KRFB, KWA, RBDCK, KMRL, etc.) to strengthen infrastructure and investment readiness.
KSIDC is coordinating the state-level implementation
The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is coordinating the state-level implementation of the Compliance Reduction and Deregulation program for the past nine months across land, labor, construction, utilities, and permissions—basically making approvals faster and processes simpler, under the leadership of the chief secretary.
Projects like those by Kochi Metro Rail Limited are set to benefit.
With lower compliance costs and more streamlined rules (like new building protocols), Kerala is aiming to be a friendlier place for innovation and investment.