Kerala: Goonda gang attacks cop during temple festival
India
During the Aluva Siva Temple festival in Kochi, Kerala, a senior police officer named Ranjith was assaulted by suspected goonda gang members after he asked them to move their motorcycle that was blocking devotees.
The attackers tore his uniform and ran off, while other officers quickly stepped in to help.
Accused identified from vehicle details, CCTV
Aluva police registered a case in connection with the incident and are using CCTV footage and vehicle details to track down the suspects.
The same group had already caused trouble at the festival earlier.
Police say they have identified the accused from vehicle details and CCTV and have launched efforts to trace and nab them.