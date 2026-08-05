Kerala government announces flood relief, ₹8L for bereaved families
Kerala just rolled out new relief measures after heavy floods hit the state, leaving 26 people dead and four missing as of August 5.
To help grieving families, the government will give ₹8 lakh to each family who lost someone.
Kerala reports relief camps, announces compensation
27,048 people are staying in relief camps across 462 locations; the highest number of camps are in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha.
Compensation for fully damaged houses is now ₹6 lakh, and if both land and house are lost, it's up to ₹12 lakh.
Flood-hit households and shops get ₹10,000 each. Farmers facing crop losses will see a 25% hike in compensation rates.
The state also plans to honor swimming instructor R. Rajesh, who died while attempting to rescue a 61-year-old man during the flash floods in Kannur, by helping complete the construction of his house.