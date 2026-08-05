Kerala government announces flood relief, ₹8L for bereaved families

27,048 people are staying in relief camps across 462 locations; the highest number of camps are in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha.

Compensation for fully damaged houses is now ₹6 lakh, and if both land and house are lost, it's up to ₹12 lakh.

Flood-hit households and shops get ₹10,000 each. Farmers facing crop losses will see a 25% hike in compensation rates.

The state also plans to honor swimming instructor R. Rajesh, who died while attempting to rescue a 61-year-old man during the flash floods in Kannur, by helping complete the construction of his house.